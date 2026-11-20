Bengaluru businessman Chapadi Tirupathaiah's family threatened with knives in Marathahalli
A Bengaluru businessman, Chapadi Tirupathaiah, had a scary experience on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 when masked men wearing helmets broke into his home in Chinnappanahalli, Marathahalli.
The intruders threatened his wife and two children with knives but left without hurting anyone or stealing anything.
Police have filed a case and are now searching for the suspects.
Police probe Chapadi Tirupathaiah property dispute
Early police investigations suggest this could be about a property dispute: Tirupathaiah says he legally owns the site that was targeted.
Officers are now looking into who actually owns the property and whether that is connected to why his family was threatened.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into those involved.