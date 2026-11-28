Bengaluru cab driver Indusekar accused of killing 7 relatives
In a shocking case from Bengaluru, cab driver Indusekar, also known as Sekar, was accused of allegedly killing his wife and six other family members over two weeks in October 2026.
To avoid suspicion, Sekar pretended to be a journalist, using press stickers and even launching a Kannada monthly publication earlier this year as part of his cover.
Police probe Indusekar fingerprint property transfers
The murders only came to light after someone filed a missing persons report on November 3.
When questioned, Sekar reportedly confessed without any remorse. His teenage daughter is also involved and has been sent to a juvenile home.
Police believe property disputes and control over a Srirampura property owned by his mother-in-law in her husband's name may have motivated the crimes, and they're now investigating whether Sekar tried using his victims' fingerprints for property transfers.