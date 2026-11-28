The murders only came to light after someone filed a missing persons report on November 3.

When questioned, Sekar reportedly confessed without any remorse. His teenage daughter is also involved and has been sent to a juvenile home.

Police believe property disputes and control over a Srirampura property owned by his mother-in-law in her husband's name may have motivated the crimes, and they're now investigating whether Sekar tried using his victims' fingerprints for property transfers.