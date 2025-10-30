Next Article
Bengaluru: Caretaker steals jewelry after being named as employer's heir
India
In JP Nagar, Bengaluru, a trusted caretaker named Mangala was arrested for stealing gold and silver jewelry worth over ₹51 lakh from her employer, Asha Jadhav.
Mangala had worked with Jadhav for many years and was even named as heir to her ₹5 crore property.
But after falling into online betting debts, she used a key to take the valuables and pawned them to cover what she owed.
Incident highlights growing trend of online betting-related domestic thefts
Police recovered nearly all the stolen gold and silver from local pawnshops after Mangala confessed during questioning.
Feeling betrayed, Jadhav revoked the will that made Mangala her beneficiary.
The incident highlights how online betting is fueling domestic thefts in Karnataka—something both authorities and families are now watching more closely.