Bengaluru: Caretaker steals jewelry after being named as employer's heir India Oct 30, 2025

In JP Nagar, Bengaluru, a trusted caretaker named Mangala was arrested for stealing gold and silver jewelry worth over ₹51 lakh from her employer, Asha Jadhav.

Mangala had worked with Jadhav for many years and was even named as heir to her ₹5 crore property.

But after falling into online betting debts, she used a key to take the valuables and pawned them to cover what she owed.