Man killed by wife's husband over alleged affair in Chennai India Oct 30, 2025

A 38-year-old man named Prakash was killed in broad daylight near Ashok Nagar, Chennai, on Wednesday.

Police say Dhananchezhiyan attacked Prakash with a weapon after seeing him in a car with his wife, Suganya.

The attack is believed to be over an alleged affair between Prakash and Suganya, who were old school friends.

Sadly, Prakash died from his injuries before he could reach the hospital.