Next Article
Man killed by wife's husband over alleged affair in Chennai
India
A 38-year-old man named Prakash was killed in broad daylight near Ashok Nagar, Chennai, on Wednesday.
Police say Dhananchezhiyan attacked Prakash with a weapon after seeing him in a car with his wife, Suganya.
The attack is believed to be over an alleged affair between Prakash and Suganya, who were old school friends.
Sadly, Prakash died from his injuries before he could reach the hospital.
All 3 accused now in custody
Police have arrested Dhananchezhiyan, Suganya, and their friend Gunasundari.
Investigators say Gunasundari had told Dhananchezhiyan about Suganya's past relationship with Prakash, which triggered the violence.
All three are now in custody as police look into every angle of the case.