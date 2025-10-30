Russia-India strategic partnership: Ambassador highlights achievements, future collaborations

Since 2000, India and Russia have teamed up on big projects—think nuclear power plants, military hardware, space missions, and even Arctic research. Alipov mentioned ongoing talks about advanced fighter jets like the Su-57 and possibly bringing in the S-500 air defense system. These build on previous deals like the S-400 missile system purchase.

Trade and energy cooperation

A major summit is coming up in December 2025 to boost trade further. Both sides are eyeing a Free Trade Agreement that could push their annual trade to $100 billion by 2030.

On top of that, they're working on smoother payment systems so business can flow despite global challenges—especially when it comes to energy deals that help secure India's fuel needs.