Bengaluru chicken shops shut Sept 3-4 over ₹5/kg poultry-waste fee
India
Bengaluru's chicken shops are shutting down on September 3 and 4 to protest a new ₹5-per-kilogram fee for poultry waste collection.
The Karnataka Poultry Traders Association (KPTA) says this charge, set by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. doesn't make sense since poultry waste is actually valuable.
Companies use it to make animal feed.
KPTA seeks MSP for poultry waste
Shopkeepers worry the new fee will push up their costs, since they currently get waste collected by middlemen.
KPTA is asking the government for a minimum support price on poultry waste; without it, they might have to raise chicken prices, which isn't great news for anyone already feeling the pinch from rising food bills.