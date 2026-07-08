Bengaluru child Tanisha run over by school van near Dasanapura
India
A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru: five-year-old Tanisha lost her life after being run over by a school van near Dasanapura on Wednesday.
She was waiting outside the school with her mother to pick up her older sister when she accidentally stepped in front of the moving vehicle.
Family devastated, police probe underway
Tanisha's family is devastated, especially since her sixth birthday was coming up next Friday.
Police inspected the scene and sent her for an autopsy while an investigation is underway to understand how this happened.
The community is left shaken by this sudden loss.