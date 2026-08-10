Bengaluru crackdown seizes 1,089kg food after UT Khader directive
Bengaluru just saw a major food safety crackdown: 1,089kg of food and other products was seized from 60 three-star and five-star hotels between August 7-9.
The inspections were conducted on orders of Health Minister UT Khader, with teams finding everything from 640kg of mutton, chicken and fish found for alleged mislabelling and missing or expired manufacturing and expiry dates, moldy veggies, and used cooking oil.
Hotels closed, chains sampled, MgSO3 found
Authorities shut down some places, including Hotel Sky and Pegs & Bottles, because of unhygienic conditions.
Notices were handed out to violators, and samples were taken even from big chains like McDonald's, KFC, and Subway.
At one McDonald's outlet on Brigade Road, officials found Magnesium Sulfite (MgSO3) used in connection with the treatment of used frying oil.
All bad food was safely disposed of, and similar inspection and enforcement drives would continue across Bengaluru to ensure compliance with food safety standards.