Bengaluru crackdown seizes 1,089kg food after UT Khader directive

Bengaluru just saw a major food safety crackdown: 1,089kg of food and other products was seized from 60 three-star and five-star hotels between August 7-9.

The inspections were conducted on orders of Health Minister UT Khader, with teams finding everything from 640kg of mutton, chicken and fish found for alleged mislabelling and missing or expired manufacturing and expiry dates, moldy veggies, and used cooking oil.