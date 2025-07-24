Next Article
Bengaluru delivery boy arrested for filming women, sharing on Instagram
A 19-year-old delivery boy in Bengaluru, Dilavar Hussain MD, has been arrested for secretly filming women in public places like MG Road and Church Street, then sharing those videos on Instagram under the handle "DILBAR Jaani-67."
His actions sparked outrage online, with many calling out the serious privacy violations.
Similar incident reported in May
Hussain was charged under Section 67 of the IT Act. This case comes just after a similar incident in May involving another Instagram account that posted covert videos of women on the metro.
Both cases have fueled calls from young people and social media users for stronger laws and better protection against digital privacy breaches.