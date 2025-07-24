Chandan Mishra murder: 3 more suspects arrested after shootout

Suspects were trying to flee across state lines

The three—Balwant Kumar, Raviranjan Kumar Singh, and Abhisekh Kumar—were caught after the gunfight; two of them are now recovering in hospital.

Officers seized pistols and ammo at the scene.

Mishra was shot dead in July 2023 inside a Patna hospital—a bold attack that shocked many and was even caught on CCTV.

Police say an imprisoned associate planned it all, with several suspects already caught after trying to flee across state lines.