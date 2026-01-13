Next Article
Bengaluru dental college suspends staff after student's suicide
India
A 23-year-old dental student in Bengaluru died by suicide on January 9, prompting the college to suspend six faculty members.
Her family says she faced repeated humiliation from staff, which they believe led to her tragic decision.
The college has suspended those involved and announced an official inquiry.
Family and classmates demand answers
According to her mother, the student was publicly shamed for missing a seminar due to eye pain, with staff allegedly making hurtful comments about her appearance and excluding her from key activities.
After the incident, classmates protested outside the morgue, calling for accountability.
Police are investigating the incident.