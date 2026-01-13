Indore water crisis: 2 more deaths take toll to 23

Families speak out as help feels missing

Families say they're not getting real support from officials.

Tulsiram Jarariya, whose wife Kamlabai passed away, shared that they were asked for money for medicines even though they were struggling financially—and no one from the government reached out after her death.

Despite repeated tragedies and ongoing complaints about dirty water, residents say there's still no sign of proper medical help or a fix from city authorities.