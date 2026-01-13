Next Article
Indore water crisis: 2 more deaths take toll to 23
India
Indore's water crisis just got worse, with two more people losing their lives—bringing the total death count to 23.
Both Kamlabai (55) and Bhagwan Bharne (74) died after severe vomiting and diarrhea, likely from contaminated water.
Locals are frustrated, blaming government inaction for letting things get this bad.
Families speak out as help feels missing
Families say they're not getting real support from officials.
Tulsiram Jarariya, whose wife Kamlabai passed away, shared that they were asked for money for medicines even though they were struggling financially—and no one from the government reached out after her death.
Despite repeated tragedies and ongoing complaints about dirty water, residents say there's still no sign of proper medical help or a fix from city authorities.