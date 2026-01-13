Next Article
Four-year-old girl found dead in Delhi; police investigation underway
India
A four-year-old girl who went missing on January 9 was sadly found dead in a drain near Vidhyapati Nagar, Northwest Delhi.
Her mother had reported her missing, fearing she'd been kidnapped. Police registered a case and launched a major search to find her.
Search efforts and next steps
Teams used sniffer dogs, surveillance tech, and drones to comb the area before discovering the girl's body.
Forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene, and a post-mortem is being done to figure out what happened.
The investigation is ongoing as police look into possible foul play.