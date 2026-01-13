Next Article
Delhi airport shutting for Republic Day rehearsals—here's what you need to know
India
Heads up if you're flying in or out of Delhi: the airport will close its airspace for six days from January 21, 2026, between 10:20am and 12:45pm for Republic Day security rehearsals.
Over 600 flights could be hit during this busy travel week, so double-check your plans and keep an eye on airline updates.
Expect delays, cancellations—and some extra hassle
With the airspace closed during those hours (plus Delhi's usual winter fog), delays and last-minute changes are likely.
Airlines may reschedule or cancel flights; they'll usually offer refunds or alternatives, but prices might spike for new bookings.
Make sure your contact info is up to date with your airline so you don't miss any important alerts.