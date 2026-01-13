NIA steps in on major Bangladeshi infiltration case
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over a big case involving a syndicate that smuggled Bangladeshi nationals into the country, mostly through West Bengal.
This group reportedly helped people get fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards to blend in.
The NIA is now digging into how the network operated and where the money flowed, with plans for a fresh FIR.
What's been happening so far?
The Delhi Police first cracked down on this syndicate in April 2024, calling it the "mother conspiracy" and making over a dozen arrests.
Last year alone saw 1,104 infiltration attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh border—more than any other Indian border—with 2,556 arrests between January and November.
Deportations from Delhi jumped to around 22,00 in 2025 (up from just 14 in 2024).
And just this month, three Bangladeshis with fake visas were caught at Bihar's Raxaul-Nepal border.
With the NIA now leading the probe, authorities hope to unravel even more about this illegal network.