NIA steps in on major Bangladeshi infiltration case

What's been happening so far?

The Delhi Police first cracked down on this syndicate in April 2024, calling it the "mother conspiracy" and making over a dozen arrests.

Last year alone saw 1,104 infiltration attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh border—more than any other Indian border—with 2,556 arrests between January and November.

Deportations from Delhi jumped to around 22,00 in 2025 (up from just 14 in 2024).

And just this month, three Bangladeshis with fake visas were caught at Bihar's Raxaul-Nepal border.

With the NIA now leading the probe, authorities hope to unravel even more about this illegal network.