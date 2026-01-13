Murshidabad headmaster dies by suicide after juggling election and school duties
Hamimul Islam, a headmaster in Murshidabad, West Bengal, died by suicide on Saturday night.
He was found in his classroom after being missing all day.
Islam had been handling both his responsibilities as a school head and as a Block Level Officer (BLO) for the ongoing electoral roll revision—something his family says left him overwhelmed and struggling with health issues.
Pressure, final note, and what happens next
Islam's family shared that he'd been under serious stress since November due to the double workload.
This is sadly the eighth BLO death linked to the SIR program since it began—five of which have been suicides.
Police are investigating, while local leaders and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are calling for action to reduce this kind of work pressure on teachers handling election duties.