North India freezes: Delhi-NCR becomes colder than Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several parts of northern India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region, as well as Haryana , Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. According to the IMD's Sunday bulletin, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh.

Temperature comparison Shimla's temperatures forecasted to be warmer than Delhi The IMD has predicted that Shimla will have a maximum temperature of 16°C and a minimum of 9°C on Monday. In contrast, Delhi's minimum temperature could fall to between 3-4.2°C, with a maximum temperature ranging from 18-20°C. Despite being a hilly city, Shimla is likely to be warmer than Delhi in the coming days.

Weather forecast Dense fog predicted across multiple regions The IMD has also predicted dense fog in several regions on Monday, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. The dense fog is likely to persist till Thursday in these areas. However, no major rainfall or snowfall is expected over the next six days. Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh have not issued any warnings for the rest of the week.

Health risks Cold wave conditions may impact health, agriculture The IMD has warned that cold wave and severe cold wave conditions could have an impact on health, agriculture, transport, and other aspects of life. The cold weather can increase the likelihood of illnesses like nosebleeds and the flu due to associated risks. Frostbite, however, is a direct risk from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.