Bengaluru family shattered over ₹200 dispute; woman dies by suicide
India
A heartbreaking incident in Byadarahalli village, Karnataka has left a family and community in shock.
On Friday morning, Suma, a 30-year-old mother and daily wage worker, died by suicide after an argument with her husband Chandrashekhar over ₹200 from money Suma had set aside for a loan payment.
Community stunned as police investigate
Neighbors say the couple worked hard and never showed signs of trouble.
The police are now investigating to understand what led to this tragedy, while the village tries to come to terms with the sudden loss.