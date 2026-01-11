Karnataka: Homeless woman gang-raped after husband's domestic violence arrest

What happened next: arrests and support for survivor

Police arrested three men—two for the assault and one for sharing the videos.

Locals who recognized the accused from the clips confronted them before handing them over to police; a separate case was filed against these residents for taking matters into their own hands.

The survivor had been living on Hubballi's streets after fleeing domestic violence at home.

Authorities have promised shelter and support for her, highlighting ongoing safety challenges faced by homeless women in India.