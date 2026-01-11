Indian medical students in Iran safe amid protests: AIMSA
If you've seen the headlines about unrest in Iran and worried about Indian students there, here's some relief:
AIMSA and FAIMA say all Indian students currently studying in Iran are safe, even as protests have turned violent across 30 provinces since late December.
Students reassure families back home
Students themselves have reached out to let everyone know they're okay. Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan said that many students have contacted the associations to assure their families in India that they are safe.
The associations are keeping communication lines open and promise quick updates so no one has to rely on rumors.
Embassy and officials keeping a close watch
Indian officials and the embassy in Tehran are staying connected with students and local authorities, making sure everyone's looked after.
This teamwork is helping families get clear, official info instead of worrying over unverified news.