Meerut: Dalit woman rescued after mother's murder, political storm brews
India
A 20-year-old Dalit woman was kidnapped in Meerut on January 8, and her mother was tragically killed while trying to stop the abduction.
Thanks to a major police effort—over 10 teams searching across four states—the woman was found safe within 60 hours.
The accused has been arrested and is now in custody.
Why does it matter?
This case has put a spotlight on Dalit safety and law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh, sparking protests and heated debates.
Political leaders were blocked from visiting the village, leading to sit-ins and public outcry.
The state government responded with compensation for the family, security measures, and promises of support—but tensions remain high as many call for stronger action to protect vulnerable communities.