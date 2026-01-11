Meerut: Dalit woman rescued after mother's murder, political storm brews India Jan 11, 2026

A 20-year-old Dalit woman was kidnapped in Meerut on January 8, and her mother was tragically killed while trying to stop the abduction.

Thanks to a major police effort—over 10 teams searching across four states—the woman was found safe within 60 hours.

The accused has been arrested and is now in custody.