Bengaluru farmer's death sparks questions as family alleges police harassment
India
A 44-year-old farmer named Manjunath from Mailapur village was found dead earlier this week, as officials reported on January 7, and now his family is pushing back against claims that it was suicide.
They say he was harassed by police over a missing woman who worked on his farm, and point out that some items at the scene—like a sweater—didn't belong to him.
Linked to missing woman case; investigation ongoing
The missing woman's family had filed a complaint just days before, which led Ambarish to call Manjunath in for questioning.
His family believes this left him deeply distressed.
Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem, while investigators try to piece together what really happened.