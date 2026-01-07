Bengaluru farmer's death sparks questions as family alleges police harassment India Jan 07, 2026

A 44-year-old farmer named Manjunath from Mailapur village was found dead earlier this week, as officials reported on January 7, and now his family is pushing back against claims that it was suicide.

They say he was harassed by police over a missing woman who worked on his farm, and point out that some items at the scene—like a sweater—didn't belong to him.