Woman threatens cab driver, refuses to pay fare in Gurugram
India
A woman in Gurugram was reported after allegedly refusing to pay her cab fare and threatening the driver with accusations.
The driver, Ziauddin, said she booked several stops early one morning and then tried to dodge paying the fare by saying she'd accuse him of theft or molestation if he insisted on payment.
Repeat incidents and police action
Turns out, this isn't her first time skipping out on bills—police recognized Jyoti Dalal from earlier complaints about unpaid salon and cab charges.
A recent video even shows her arguing over another fare.
Police have now registered a fraud case against her, with SHO Ravi Kumar saying they're investigating and she'll be arrested soon.