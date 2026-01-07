Next Article
Kashmir hit by fresh snowfall and chilly temperatures
India
Kashmir just got a fresh layer of snow, bringing cold conditions across the region.
The Mughal Road—an important link between South Kashmir and Poonch Rajouri—is now closed, and Gulmarg shivered with the lowest temperature at -8.5°C.
Even Srinagar and Pahalgam saw some of their coldest nights in a while, dropping to -4°C and -6.2°C, respectively.
What's next for the weather?
The forecast says things will stay chilly, with minimum temperatures likely dipping another 2-3°C till January 10.
In Jammu, daytime highs are below normal at 15.2°C, plus there's moderate fog expected for the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, months of dry weather have dried up rivers and sparked forest fires—raising some real concerns for the environment in the area.