IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog in North India
Heads up: The IMD says a strong cold wave is about to hit northern and central India starting January 7, with chilly days and thick fog expected for the next week.
Delhi NCR could see lows of 5-7°C, and even more places—like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Odisha—will feel the freeze.
Plus, a weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal might bring rain to parts of South India soon.
Why bother?
If you're out early or traveling this week, be ready for tough visibility thanks to very dense fog in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and nearby areas.
The cold snap could make mornings extra rough—and if you know anyone fishing, they've been told to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea till January 11 due to rough conditions.
Stay warm and plan ahead!