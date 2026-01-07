IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog in North India India Jan 07, 2026

Heads up: The IMD says a strong cold wave is about to hit northern and central India starting January 7, with chilly days and thick fog expected for the next week.

Delhi NCR could see lows of 5-7°C, and even more places—like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Odisha—will feel the freeze.

Plus, a weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal might bring rain to parts of South India soon.