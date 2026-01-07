Next Article
Jaishankar talks Venezuela, trade, and tech during Luxembourg visit
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, on a trip to Luxembourg (Jan 4-9, 2026), raised concerns about the crisis in Venezuela and urged everyone involved to focus on people's safety.
While there, he met top Luxembourg leaders and shared greetings from President Murmu and PM Modi.
Why does it matter?
This visit comes as India and the EU are in an advanced stage of negotiating a major free trade deal.
Luxembourg backed India's push for a permanent UN Security Council seat and praised the Indian community there.
Talks also covered future partnerships in tech, finance, AI, and more—hinting at stronger India-Europe ties ahead.