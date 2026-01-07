Delhi: Clashes break out over mosque demolition, 5 police officers hurt
Early on January 7, 2026, tensions flared at Turkman Gate as the MCD began demolishing encroachments near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque—an action ordered by the Delhi High Court.
When officials arrived ahead of schedule, about 25-30 people reportedly threw stones at police teams.
Five officers ended up with minor injuries before the situation was brought under control.
How the operation unfolded and what's next
Seventeen bulldozers cleared nearly 39,000 sq ft, taking down structures like a banquet hall, dispensary, diagnostic center, and parts of roads and parking.
Police responded to stone-pelting with tear gas and secured nine zones using heavy deployment; body camera footage will be used to identify those involved.
Despite a petition to halt the demolition, officials said things went smoothly overall.
Traffic was diverted in nearby areas for safety, and police have promised action against those involved in violence.