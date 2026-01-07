Indore water contamination leaves 17 dead, over 1,400 sick
A leaking pipeline at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed in Indore's Bhagirathpura has mixed sewage with drinking water from the Narmada River.
Since late December, this has led to 17 deaths—including a retired cop and a six-month-old baby—and made more than 1,400 people sick with vomiting, diarrhea, and nerve issues.
The root problem? Old warnings about sewer and water lines being too close were ignored.
What's being done now?
The Madhya Pradesh High Court stepped in—summoning top officials to explain what went wrong and how they'll fix it.
Safe water is now being supplied, free treatment is available for those affected, and repairs are underway.
The city commissioner has been transferred and two officials suspended as investigations continue.
The court reminded everyone: clean water isn't just important—it's a basic right.