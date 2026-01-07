Indore water contamination leaves 17 dead, over 1,400 sick India Jan 07, 2026

A leaking pipeline at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed in Indore's Bhagirathpura has mixed sewage with drinking water from the Narmada River.

Since late December, this has led to 17 deaths—including a retired cop and a six-month-old baby—and made more than 1,400 people sick with vomiting, diarrhea, and nerve issues.

The root problem? Old warnings about sewer and water lines being too close were ignored.