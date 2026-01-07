Next Article
Kolkata just had 1 of the coldest January days in recent years
India
Kolkata shivered through one of the coldest January days in recent years, with the temperature dipping to around 12°C—way below the usual minimum for this time of year.
The IMD says it could get even colder by another couple of degrees before stabilizing for the following four to five days.
Why does this matter?
The chilly weather isn't just a Kolkata thing—nearby places like Dum Dum, Howrah, and Asansol also saw unusually low temps, while Darjeeling hit a freezing 3.2°C.
Plus, dense morning fog has been making travel tricky and raising health concerns for older folks and anyone with existing conditions.
If you're heading out early or have vulnerable family members, it's worth keeping an extra layer handy!