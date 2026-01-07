Next Article
Mumbai house help vanishes with 52 horse-racing trophies worth ₹1cr
India
A Mumbai ad-film director, Shiven Surendranath, recently discovered that 52 of his prized horse-racing trophies—including the Indian Derby Trophy—were missing after his longtime house help, Rajendra Jena, left for Kolkata on an urgent basis.
Jena had been employed by Surendranath for around five years and had full access to the trophy display.
Police on the hunt for missing trophies
Police have registered a case against Jena for theft of employer property.
Some of the stolen trophies date back to 2006 and include big wins like the Sir H M Mehta Trophy.
While Jena initially kept in touch after leaving, he has since disappeared.
The police are actively searching for him and hope to recover the missing collection soon.