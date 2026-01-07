IITs want to make JEE-Advanced less stressful and more fair
The IIT Council is looking to shake up the JEE-Advanced exam with a new adaptive format that changes questions based on each student's skill level.
The goal? To lower stress, make things fairer, and reduce how much students rely on a huge coaching industry.
A pilot run is planned before the next exam to see how well this works.
What's changing and why it matters
If the pilot goes well, the adaptive test will roll out in phases for a smoother switch.
The council also wants more focus on aptitude-based questions—so prepping might get less about rote learning and more about real understanding.
Plus, after recent concerns about student mental health, there are plans for better support systems across all IITs, including hiring mental health professionals to help students cope.