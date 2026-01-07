Indore water crisis: Government steps in to support families India Jan 07, 2026

After a diarrhea outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, the Madhya Pradesh government has given ₹2 lakh each to the families of 18 people who lost their lives.

Even though only six deaths have been officially linked to contaminated water so far, all affected families got help given the gravity and sensitivity of the situation, according to Indore collector Shivam Verma.