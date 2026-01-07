Next Article
Indore water crisis: Government steps in to support families
After a diarrhea outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, the Madhya Pradesh government has given ₹2 lakh each to the families of 18 people who lost their lives.
Even though only six deaths have been officially linked to contaminated water so far, all affected families got help given the gravity and sensitivity of the situation, according to Indore collector Shivam Verma.
What's happening now?
A medical team is still investigating each case to confirm the exact causes.
Most families have already received their compensation, and the rest are waiting for bank transfers.
The government is also covering free medical treatment for anyone impacted by this health crisis, showing a clear push to help those affected as quickly as possible.