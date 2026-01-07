UP: 2.89 crore voters deleted from electoral rolls
Big update from Uttar Pradesh: The Election Commission has removed 2.89 crore names—almost one in five voters—from the state's draft electoral rolls after a major review.
This is one of the largest voter list clean-ups ever, and it could shape how future elections play out.
Why does it matter?
Most of the deletions were people who had moved away, passed on, or were listed twice. Cities like Lucknow saw huge cuts—about 30% of its voters are off the list for now.
If your name's missing, you've got until February 6 to raise an objection and get it sorted before things get finalized in March.
With UP making up nearly half of all voter deletions in the states and Union Territories where the SIR was conducted last year, this shake-up is a big deal ahead of the 2027 state polls.