Delhi riots: Release of 4 accused on hold after Supreme Court bail
Four people jailed for over five years in the 2020 Delhi riots case—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan—got bail from the Supreme Court, but their actual release is delayed.
The Sessions Court wants police to verify their bail bonds first, so they'll stay in jail a bit longer.
What's happening now?
The four have posted personal bonds of ₹2 lakh each and agreed to strict conditions: no leaving Delhi without permission, no contacting witnesses, and surrendering passports.
Another accused got bail but didn't show up in court.
Meanwhile, two others—Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam—were denied bail since they're seen as main conspirators; they can try again next year.
The case itself is huge—a 3,000-page chargesheet and 30,000 pages of electronic records allege a terror plot behind the riots that left 53 dead and hundreds injured during protests against the CAA in February 2020.