Delhi riots: Release of 4 accused on hold after Supreme Court bail

What's happening now?

The four have posted personal bonds of ₹2 lakh each and agreed to strict conditions: no leaving Delhi without permission, no contacting witnesses, and surrendering passports.

Another accused got bail but didn't show up in court.

Meanwhile, two others—Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam—were denied bail since they're seen as main conspirators; they can try again next year.

The case itself is huge—a 3,000-page chargesheet and 30,000 pages of electronic records allege a terror plot behind the riots that left 53 dead and hundreds injured during protests against the CAA in February 2020.