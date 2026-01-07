Next Article
EC says checking voter citizenship is its job, not overreach
India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Supreme Court it's simply doing its duty by verifying voters' citizenship—making sure only Indian citizens get to vote.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi explained that Aadhaar alone isn't enough for this check, and the ECI's authority comes straight from the Constitution.
Why this matters for elections
Dwivedi emphasized that keeping elections fair means regularly updating voter lists and ensuring non-citizens don't slip in.
While only the Union government can officially call someone a foreigner, it's up to the ECI to keep India's elections accurate and trustworthy.