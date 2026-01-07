Next Article
Delhi Police crack down on wrong-side driving with criminal cases
Delhi Police have started filing criminal cases—rather than just giving fines—against drivers caught going the wrong way, especially on major roads.
This new approach, initiated in January 2025 with the first FIR, is a first for Union Territories and aims to tackle Delhi's rising road accidents.
Already, three people have faced FIRs under the law.
Why this matters: stricter action for safer streets
The crackdown focuses on busy roads during peak hours, and only serious offenders will face FIRs.
By shifting from fines to criminal charges, police likely aim to send a clear message: reckless driving won't be taken lightly anymore.
The likely goal? To make Delhi's roads safer for everyone.