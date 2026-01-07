Delhi Police crack down on wrong-side driving with criminal cases India Jan 07, 2026

Delhi Police have started filing criminal cases—rather than just giving fines—against drivers caught going the wrong way, especially on major roads.

This new approach, initiated in January 2025 with the first FIR, is a first for Union Territories and aims to tackle Delhi's rising road accidents.

Already, three people have faced FIRs under the law.