Delhi HC backs abortion rights for married women facing marital issues
India
The Delhi High Court just ruled that a married woman can legally end her pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act—even if she's going through tough times in her marriage.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna made this call on January 7, 2026, quashing criminal charges against a woman who ended a 14-week pregnancy amid ongoing marital discord.
Why does it matter?
This decision puts women's mental and physical health front and center, recognizing that stress from marital problems is a valid reason for abortion under the law.
The court made it clear: reproductive choices belong to women, not anyone else.
It also protects women from being criminalized in similar situations, setting an important legal precedent for reproductive autonomy in India.