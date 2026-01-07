Ludhiana: Masked men attack travel agent's home, police investigating India Jan 07, 2026

In the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, over 10 masked men targeted Deepak Kumar's house in Ludhiana's Shahi Mohalla.

They fired several shots and hurled stones and bricks, damaging the main gate and breaking glass panes.

Kumar, who runs a tours and travels business, says he had no issues with anyone before this and suspects it could be a case of mistaken identity.