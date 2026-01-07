Next Article
Ludhiana: Masked men attack travel agent's home, police investigating
India
In the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, over 10 masked men targeted Deepak Kumar's house in Ludhiana's Shahi Mohalla.
They fired several shots and hurled stones and bricks, damaging the main gate and breaking glass panes.
Kumar, who runs a tours and travels business, says he had no issues with anyone before this and suspects it could be a case of mistaken identity.
What's happening now
Police have registered an FIR against unknown attackers and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
Neighbors shared what they saw as the masked group fled.
With the investigation ongoing, Kumar has asked for police protection for his family.