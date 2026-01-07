NMC pulls plug on Vaishno Devi Medical College after inspection

What happens to current students and why the buzz?

To protect students' futures, NMC has authorized state/UT authorities to accommodate the students in other medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir using supernumerary seats.

The college also got caught up in an admissions controversy—46 out of 50 seats went to Muslim students, sparking debates over religious reservations since it's tied to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah suggested closing the college entirely and moving all students elsewhere to ease tensions and keep things fair.