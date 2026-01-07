Next Article
Maharashtra Congress leader Hidayat Patel stabbed after prayers
India
Hidayat Patel, vice-president of Maharashtra Congress, was stabbed multiple times outside a mosque in Akola district right after finishing his prayers on Tuesday.
Locals rushed him to the hospital, but his condition remains critical.
The attack triggered panic in the locality and intensified concerns about the safety of political figures in the region.
Police arrest suspect; old rivalry suspected as motive
Police quickly arrested Ubed Patel, who allegedly carried out the attack due to an old dispute and political rivalry with Hidayat Patel.
Ubed claims Patel's group was behind a family member's death in 2019 and also blocked his own political ambitions.
An attempted murder case is underway as police continue their investigation and increase security in the region.