Unnao rape case: Court okays forensic voice test for survivor
A Delhi court has approved a forensic voice test for the Unnao gang-rape survivor, tied to a separate case.
Back in June 2017, when she was still a minor, the survivor was allegedly raped by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and gang-raped a week later by Shubham Singh and others, whose father is reportedly close to Sengar.
The case drew national attention after her father died in police custody, sparking widespread protests.
Why the voice test matters
Shubham Singh's legal team requested the voice analysis, arguing it could clarify whether the survivor actually spoke in certain recordings where she supposedly said she left home willingly.
The court has ordered her voice sample to be matched with these recordings at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.
The judge stressed this test is just to help with fact-checking—the final decision on its importance will come during trial.