Gorakhpur: Retired lekhpal's family held hostage, ₹52L looted India Jan 07, 2026

On Monday evening in Gorakhpur, four masked robbers broke into the home of retired revenue officer Balendu Srivastava (70).

The gang held his family at gunpoint, locked them in a room, and threatened them if they resisted.

In just 25 minutes, they stole between ₹52 lakh and ₹80 lakh in cash and gold jewelry, according to different reports, before escaping on motorcycles.