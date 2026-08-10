Bengaluru father allegedly kills 2 daughters in 5-star hotel, survives
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a 40-year-old man, Imran, allegedly killed his two young daughters, aged 10 and five, in a five-star hotel room before attempting to take his own life.
The heartbreaking discovery was made after the hotel security manager alerted police about the situation.
Imran survived and is stated to be out of danger.
Police probe infidelity note
Police found a note where Imran accused his wife of infidelity, which may have led to this devastating act.
Authorities are now looking into the claims and what happened leading up to the tragedy.
The quick response from hotel staff has been acknowledged by officials as they continue their investigation.