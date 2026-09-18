Bengaluru father Hari appeals for safer roads after bus delay
A Bengaluru dad, Hari, shared how his daughter's school bus took two hours to cover just two kilometers on Varthur-Gunjur Road because of massive traffic jams.
He posted about feeling helpless despite moving close to the school for her safety, saying, "Please give our children a safe road to come home on."
He said he and his wife pay lakhs in taxes every month and took a large home loan to stay close to their daughter's school for a safer and easier childhood.
Social media shows Bengaluru families' frustration
Hari's story struck a chord online: social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.
One called it a "Harsh truth." One user commented, "Same thing happened to me."
The post highlights growing frustration among families in Bengaluru who just want safe and reasonable travel for their kids.