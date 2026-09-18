Bengaluru father Hari appeals for safer roads after bus delay

A Bengaluru dad, Hari, shared how his daughter's school bus took two hours to cover just two kilometers on Varthur-Gunjur Road because of massive traffic jams.

He posted about feeling helpless despite moving close to the school for her safety, saying, "Please give our children a safe road to come home on."

He said he and his wife pay lakhs in taxes every month and took a large home loan to stay close to their daughter's school for a safer and easier childhood.