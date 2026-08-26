Bengaluru FDA inspects clubs, finds cockroaches and KSCA hygiene issues
India
Bengaluru's Food Safety and Drug Administration has started inspecting popular private clubs, including Century Club, KSCA Club, Race Course Club, and Bowring Club, to check if they're following hygiene rules.
The inspections turned up some pretty concerning stuff: at Bowring Club, cockroaches were found in food containers, while KSCA Club had dirty frozen storage, blocked drains, and staff not following basic hygiene.
FDA finds missing labels, poor storage
Inspectors also found problems like mixing up veg and non-veg foods, missing labels on items like fish and dal, and poor storage practices.
Mahalakshmi Layout Club got a notice for similar lapses.
These checks are ongoing as the city tries to clean up its food scene.