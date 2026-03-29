Bengaluru gang abducts wrong man, frees him after realizing mistake

The men asked Sharath if he was "Nata." When he denied it, they accused him of being the son of a person named Nataraj and started assaulting him, The Indian Express reported. A video from the incident shows the men pushing Sharath into an autorickshaw after a brief argument. Inside the vehicle, Sharath was beaten repeatedly with blows to his face and head.

Injury details

Sharath struck with knife, filed complaint

One of the attackers also used a knife to hit Sharath on his shoulders and legs with its blunt side, leaving him bleeding. The attackers realized their mistake only after checking Sharath's mobile phone. They then abandoned him midway but threatened him against approaching the police. Sharath, however, went to the Byadarahalli police station and filed a complaint against the unidentified accused. A case has been registered, and police are now working to identify and nab the suspects involved.