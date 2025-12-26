Bengaluru-Gokarna bus crash: Why sleeper busses are 'death traps'
A tragic sleeper bus accident on the Bengaluru-Gokarna route this week killed seven people after a truck collision sparked a fire—reminding many of a similar deadly incident in October.
These crashes have put the spotlight back on just how risky sleeper busses can be, especially during emergencies.
Why are sleeper busses so unsafe?
Sleeper busses might seem comfy for overnight trips, but their cramped design—with narrow aisles and tight spaces—makes escaping in an emergency really tough.
Nataraj Sharma from the Karnataka Private Bus Owners's Association has called out these flaws, while transport expert M.N. Srihari points out that safety often gets compromised when busses are modified at private workshops.
What's being done about it?
In response to these accidents, the Karnataka government now requires both private and state-run sleeper busses to add extra emergency exits and fire extinguishers.
The goal is to make travel safer and close loopholes in how these vehicles are built and maintained.