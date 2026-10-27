Bengaluru grease hunters collect restaurant oil for sustainable aviation biofuel
India
Bengaluru's "grease hunters" are helping collect old cooking oil from restaurants for a second life as biofuel.
By collecting leftover oil from restaurants, they're helping India rely less on imported crude and pushing for cleaner energy.
Plus, it's all part of a bigger plan to make aviation fuel more sustainable.
Auto-rickshaw collectors gather 1,000 tons monthly
Riding around in auto-rickshaws, these collectors gather about 1,000 tons of used oil every month across 24 cities. Their work supports major fuel companies.
With a fragmented, non-centralized system in place, this project is not just about recycling. It's helping India hit its green goals while making homegrown energy a reality.