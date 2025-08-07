Next Article
Bengaluru: HAL technician's toolbox causes bomb scare at metro station
A forgotten toolbox caused a brief bomb scare at KR Puram Metro Station on Wednesday morning.
Commuters spotted the unattended box and security quickly jumped in, especially since big events like PM Modi's metro inauguration are coming up.
Turns out, the box belonged to an HAL technician who accidentally left it behind after returning from a trip.
After sealing off the station for about 30 minutes, bomb squads found only metal tools—no explosives or threats.
Police let the technician go with a warning.
Still, with another recent bomb scare in the city, Bengaluru is keeping public transport under close watch to keep everyone safe.