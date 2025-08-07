Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Nepal for PM Oli's prep
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is visiting Kathmandu on August 17 for two days.
He'll be there to help set up Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's official trip to India, expected to start from August 16, possibly extending into September.
The agenda: checking in on Indian-backed projects in Nepal and sorting out the details of Oli's visit, which might get an extra day or two.
Misri's 2nd Nepal trip in a year
This is Misri's second Nepal trip within a year and a sign that India-Nepal ties are getting some real attention.
Since becoming PM again in July 2024, Oli hasn't visited India yet—he went to China first—so this upcoming trip matters for both countries.
Plus, reviewing big infrastructure projects shows both sides want more than just photo ops; they're looking at actual progress together.