Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Nepal for PM Oli's prep India Aug 07, 2025

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is visiting Kathmandu on August 17 for two days.

He'll be there to help set up Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's official trip to India, expected to start from August 16, possibly extending into September.

The agenda: checking in on Indian-backed projects in Nepal and sorting out the details of Oli's visit, which might get an extra day or two.